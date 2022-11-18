New anti crime operations to commence …the TTPS wants 6 weeks to stem murders

Acting Police Commissioner, MacDonald Jacob

The police are promising more resources to fight crime and the executive assures it can address the murder rate in 6 weeks time.

Top ranking officers yesterday said the service has already started initiatives aimed at reducing the number of crimes.

Several initiatives have been announced.

Among them newly trained officers, new vehicles and increased residential, commercial and road patrols.

At a news conference the Acting Police Commissioner Macdonald Jacob said after the holidays anti crime operations will recommence with the aim of a safe Carnival.

He said 6 weeks to contain murders and he does not believe it is impossible.

The Acting Commissioner said the public must know they have a role to play in dealing with the problem.

The burgeoning crime situation is being lamented in several quarters.