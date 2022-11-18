UDECOTT rubbishes Opposition claim that the PM’s official residence in Tobago went over initial cost

UDECOTT’s Chairman Noel Garcia

Opposition claims that work at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim, Tobago went over initial cost, are rubbished by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago.

At a news conference this week, UDECOTT’s Chairman Noel Garcia stated the costs of the works carried out.

Mr. Garcia was responding to an Opposition UNC presser 2 weeks ago at which Dr. Roodal Moonilal claimed the project racked up a $25 million dollar price tag.

Mr. Garcia reminded Dr. Moonilal of his claims some years aback.

And in dealing with Senator Wade Mark, Mr. Garcia described his allegation as mischief.

The UDECOTT Chairman insisted the PM’s official residence was not a refurbishment but a construction project.