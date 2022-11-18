Jennifer Baptiste-Primus calls on Tobagonians to mend broken fences with the PNM

Former Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus says, the broken fences that were not mended, is the reason the PNM is in Opposition in Tobago.
She is calling on Tobagonians to forgive the PNM.
Mrs. Baptiste-Primus is seeking re-election as Labour Relations Officer, in the PNM’s Internal Elections.
Last night during the PNM’s Leaders in Service campaign in Tobago she said it was time to put old hurts in the past.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error