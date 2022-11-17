Staff at a senior citizens home in St. Anns are robbed.

The incident occurred at Chateau Savane Coblentz Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

Operators of the home prefer to remain silent on the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is said to have left residents shaken up.

Many of the residents were unaware there was a robbery.

It is said the 4 armed bandits stormed the property and demanded cash from the caregivers.

The doctor, the housekeeper and a caregiver were robbed of their cell phones and jewelry was taken from one of the victims.

Reports say the bandits were scared off when an air horn was sounded.

Police were called to the scene along with security officers.

No one was hurt.