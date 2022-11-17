Relatives and colleagues of TCL worker in shock over his death

Trinidad Cement Limited, Claxton Bay

Relatives and colleagues of Garvin Ramoutar are in shock after his death while on the job at Trinidad Cement Limited in Claxton Bay.

Reports say Mr. Ramoutar was yesterday morning operating a Belt Hopper machine when he got caught and was dragged onto the belt.

Branch President of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Kevin Arjoon says 39-year-old Mr. Ramoutar was crushed to death.

Mr. Ramoutar was the father of 3.

He lived at Whiteland Williamsville.

Reports say Mr. Ramoutar, a casual worker, was on the over night shift on Tuesday when he met his untimely death.

Mr. Arjoon confirms all protocols were followed after the fatal accident.

He said yesterday colleagues of Mr. Ramoutar are distraught.