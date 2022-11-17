NLCB board says its online games are intact

Assurances today that the online games of the National Lotteries Control Board are intact and their integrity is without questions.

The assurances follow a situation, which occurred during the live draw of a Play Whe game earlier this week.

The Online Gaming Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago was yesterday concerned over what it called the suspicious outcome of the draw.

Association President Dean Persad said Tuesday’s 4pm draw could be is questioned as the numbers surfaced before the it was concluded.

The Mega Draw deals with the white balls and the red ball increases the winnings of the person who picked the correct mark.

Mr. Persad said the situation has caused an uproar and doubts among both players and agents.

He said this is not good for the NLCB.

Mr. Persad who represents 1300 online agents says he has already written to NLCB.

In a response Chairman of the NLCB board Eustace Nancis says it was human error and TTT has claimed responsibility.

Mr. Nancis is quoted as saying that there are sometimes pre-draw trials.

But he stressed that what was broadcast on television was a live event.

He noted that any mistake made prior and goes on air, it could be a problem, sometimes they may have pre-draw trials but it’s live.

He further said that he was awaiting a report on the matter.

Mr. Nancis also provided a copy of a message he received from TTT stating that TTT Limited would like to advise the public that on November 15th, 2022, a machine error at TTT affected the 4pm Play Whe draw # 22596.

The message read that this was an error and does not affect the integrity of the NLCB draw.

TTT Limited apologises to the NLCB and the gaming public saying it has taken all actions to prevent any recurrence of such event.