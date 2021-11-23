Ward at the Lady Hochoy home succumbs to COVID-19

Lady Hochoy Home

The Lady Hochoy home mourns the death of one of its Wards due to COVID-19.

The home has been on lockdown for the past 3 weeks after what was said to be an outbreak of the virus.

Seventeen residents were isolated after they tested positive for the virus on November 4th.

Yesterday, Minister of Social Development Donna Cox told Newscenter 5, one of the patients did not make it.





Minister Cox also said the quarantine period is almost over and soon things will be back to normal.