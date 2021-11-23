Health Minister says the country is experiencing a 3rd wave of infections

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Trinidad and Tobago is now in the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says this country is still behind some other countries, which are dealing with the 4th wave.

The Minister told The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday, the daily numbers are worrying.

Ten COVID-19 patients died over a 24-hour period.

A release from the Ministry of Health yesterday said there were also 404 new positive cases recorded.

The release said the deceased are 3 elderly men, 3 elderly women, 3 middle-aged men and 1 middle-aged woman.

The death toll is now 1,977.

The Ministry said 6 of the dead had multiple comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, asthma, cancer and kidney disease.

The release said 3 patients had 1 comorbidity; either diabetes or hypertension and 1 person had no known comorbidity.