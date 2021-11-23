Principal Medical Officer in Charge of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards

Principal Medical Officer in Charge of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards says hospitalisations are increasing.

Dr. Abdool-Richards says compared to previous waves of infections in the system, the country has reached its peak.

She says admissions to ICU units across the country remain disturbingly high in both islands.

She confirmed yesterday that 2 more children have come into the system infected by the virus.

One of them is in the Intensive Care Unit.