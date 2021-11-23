Opposition leader writes to PGA to express concerns about democracy in T&T

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar writes to the Parliamentarians for Global Action, expressing concerns about this country’s democracy.

She tells of what she sees as the government’s abuses and tainting of independent institutions.

In a response, the PGA’s Secretary General says the claims will be investigated.

Last night during the Monday night forum of her United National Congress, Mrs. Persad Bissessar read from the response she received.

The Secretary General’s reply warns that the democracy of Trinidad and Tobago must be protected.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar cautioned Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley that the UNC’s people’s revolution continues and the fight will be taken outside of the country as well.

She said she has written to other international bodies about what she sees as threats to the democracy in this country.