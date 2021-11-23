Overnight murder in Enterprise is engaging the attention of police

Adrian Clarke is gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

The incident is said to have occurred at Postman Drive, off Crown Trace shortly before 8 o’clock last night.

Repots says he was walking in the area when he was approached by an armed man, who opened fire on him.

Mr. Clarke was hit several times and died at the scene.

Police say Mr. Clarke was released from prison last month.

Investigations are continuing.