Head of SORT dismisses word of dismantling the unit

Word that the police hierarchy has begun dismantling the unit known as SORT, the Special Operations Response Team, is being dismissed by the man who heads it.

Superintendent Roger Alexander last evening said he is not aware of any move by the Trinidad and Tobago police to fold the unit.

The head of SORT said the executive of the TTPS has not said anything to him about the dismantling of the unit, which was created and established by former Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith.

On the Beyond The Tape program on TV6, Supt. Alexander also tried to put to rest claims that there are attempts to replace some of the structures and initiatives created by Mr. Griffith.

The inspector said if anything is being changed it is for the improvement of the service.

Gary Griffith says from what he has been told there is a deafening silence as the dismantling of the national security apparatus.