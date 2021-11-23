Economist says recent IMF and Moody’s report on T&T encourages him

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein says the recent International Monetary Fund and Moody’s report on Trinidad and Tobago encourage him.

Over the weekend, the IMF in its release predicted a strong economic recovery for 2022.



The IMF said real GDP growth in 2022 is expected at 5.7 percent, reinforced by the continued policy support and the anticipated recovery in oil and gas production.

The IMF also noted that output would remain below pre-COVID-19 levels well into the medium-term.

Yesterday, Dr. Hosein said the news was good but said he had some concerns.

Dr. Hosein is also worried about the economic dependence on one sector.

The IMF said the current account surplus will remain high over the medium term, supported by the recovery of energy exports, and foreign reserves would be at around 7 months of imports.