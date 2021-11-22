43 persons held with breaches of Public Health Act

Forty-three people including a homeowner have been arrested and charged in connection with breaches to the Public Health Act.

Police say the group had gathered at the home of the 39-year-old homeowner in Point Fortin last Friday night.

They say the homeowner was operating a bar at his Balkaran Street home.

He was said to be selling alcohol without a liquor license.

They were all charged with gathering in a public place in excess of 10 people.

Officers on patrol stumbled upon the gathering and took action after monitoring for half an hour.

It is reported that as the officers moved in on the gathering the crowd dispersed.

Some of them are said to have locked themselves inside the house.

According to the police some escaped but 43 were held.

They are expected to appear virtually before a Point Fortin Magistrate today.