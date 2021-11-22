Opposition calls to revoke Anthony Viera’s appointment

UNC Senator Wade Mark

President Paula Mae Weekes is being told to revoke the appointment of Independent Senator Anthony Vierra.

The call comes from the opposition United National Congress.

It is yet another twist in the controversy between Senator Vierra and the representatives of the United National Congress in the Parliament.

Senator Vierra has publicly criticised Opposition members who slammed the independent bench for voting with the government on a motion aimed at unseating the President, 1 month ago.

Senator Vierra has filed a Motion of Censure against the Opposition, which is to be debated tomorrow.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Wade Mark yesterday said a letter has been sent to President Weekes, asking her to revoke Mr. Vierra’s appointment.

Senator mark also included Senator Paul Richards as being anti the Opposition.

Senator Vierra has accused the Opposition of interfering with his right to choose and to speak publicly.