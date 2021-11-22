20 COVID related deaths and over 400 new infections

COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives in Trinidad and Tobago.

The deceased are 5 elderly men, 11 elderly women and 4 middle aged men.

The death toll now stands at 1,967.

The month is said to be the 3rd deadliest with a tally of 271 fatalities.

Last Friday there were 28 deaths in 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said 14 of the latest fatalities had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Four patients had 1 comorbidity, while the other 2 had none.

One of the 20 deaths occurred in Tobago bringing the toll on the island to 110.

Tobago has recorded 11 new cases.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 404 new infections taking the active caseload to 8,611.

The Ministry said 5,346 of the 5,830 patients in the Parallel Healthcare System or 91.7% percent are not fully vaccinated.