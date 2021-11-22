4 more murders take weekend toll to 12

Four more murders take the weekend tally to 12.

The killings occurred in Arima, Cunupia and Morvant.

In the latest incident the body of Kendall John was found at Dump Road in arima yesterday morning.

And a man identified as Jose Mariano Acosta Bella is shot dead in Arima.

Another killing, this time at Esmerald Road in Cunupia.

The victim is Darius Roberts.



And a man identified as Ronnie Samuel was gunned down at 2nd Caledonia in Morvant.

He was 44-years-old.