Opposition leader in St. Lucia has 2 weeks to explain absence to Speaker Of the House

Opposition leader in St. Lucia Allan Chastanet

The Opposition leader in St. Lucia Allan Chastanet has 2 weeks to explain his absence from the Parliament to the Speaker Of the House.

Speaker Claudius Francis was on Tuesday ready to dock Mr. Chastanet’s salary.

However he has instead given the Opposition leader until the end of the month.

On Tuesday Mr. Chastanet made his first appearance in the House of Representatives since his government and party lost the election almost 4 months ago.

The United Workers Party explained after the defeat that Mr. Chastanet was on vacation.

Speaker Francis said he did receive notice for Mr. Chastenet’s absence, but he was not impressed.

The Speaker told the House he also considered stopping payments to Mr. Chastenet’s constituency.

However he reconsidered because of how that would have affected workers in the office.