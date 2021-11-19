Autopsy results show Rehana Jaggernauth was beaten and strangled before she drowned

Autopsy results on the body of Rehana Jaggernauth say she died from manual strangulation and drowning.

Relatives believe someone she knew lured her to her death.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday afternoon found that Ms. Jaggernauth was beaten, stabbed and strangled before being thrown into the Guayamare (Why-Mere) River, where she drowned.

The autopsy report stated that Ms. Jaggernauth was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and suffered a broken neck.

Ms. Jaggernauth’s semi-nude body was found floating in the river in Caroni, last Sunday evening, 3 days after she told relatives she was going to a nearby mini mart.

She lived at Marac Village, Moruga, with her husband and 3 children, ages 5, 3 and 2.

She was said to be spending time in Enterprise last week where she was preparing for her deceased father’s 40-days prayer service on the weekend.

Relatives were told Ms. Jaggernauth was seen walking with 2 men in Enterprise on Friday, the day she went missing.

They are appealing to anyone with information on Ms. Jaggernauth’s killing to contact the police.