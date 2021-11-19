I955 FM


PDP says it would take care of fisher folk

Posted on November 19, 2021 by admin
Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Agustine

The Progressive Democratic Patriots says it would take care of fisher folk on the island if it gets in to office. 

Making the promise is Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Agustine. 

Addressing a public meeting in Buccoo Point on Wednesday evening Mr. Agustine said for too long the Coast Guard had failed to protect fisher folk while at sea. 

The PDP’s candidate for Chief Secretary said the THA would provide fuel for rescue missions if necessary. 

Tobagonians are going to the polls on December 6th.

