PNM candidate in Tobago Franka Cordner admits she made some mistakes

PNM’s candidate for Parlatuvier/ L’anse Fourmi/ Speyside, Franka Cordner

Officials within the People’s National Movement rally behind one of their candidates contesting the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Election.

For most of this week, the PNM’s candidate for Parlatuvier/ L’anse Fourmi/ Speyside, Franka Cordner has been at the center of a controversy involving recordings of her making disparaging remarks against the party, the Chief Secretary and the Tobago east MP.

But at a political meeting in Belle Garden last evening, all platform speakers were backing Ms. Cordner who admitted she made some mistakes.

Ms. Cordner stopped short of saying she was betrayed.

She said it was indicative of the same old challenge by women who offer themselves for service.

Political leader Tracey Davidson Celestine blamed Ms. Cordner’s opponent Farley Agustine for the attack, adding he will go to any lengths to secure power.