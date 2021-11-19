I955 FM


Over 100 officers called out from vacation

Posted on November 19, 2021 by admin
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob

Deputy Commissioner of Police Macdonald Jacob has called out over 100 police officers on vacation to duty.

He says they will be used to assist in ramping up patrols to deal with law and order and to enforce the public health guidelines.

Over the past few days there has been an increase in the number of COVID infections and murders.

At the TTPS media briefing yesterday DCP Jacob said steps are being taken to compensate the officers whose leave has been interrupted.

Mr. Jacob again stressed the mandate of the TTPS is to keep the people safe, and he vowed officers will not be deterred.

