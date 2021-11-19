2 more murders in San Juan and Chaguanas

Two more murders one in San Juan and the other Chaguanas.



In the latest incident Nathaniel Phillip is the victim.

Reports say he was killed at Laventille road around 11:30 last night.

Residents say the heard several explosions and contacted the police.

When lawmen arrived they found the body of Mr. Phillip with gun shot wounds.

He died at the scene.

And an unidentified man is shot and killed in Chase Village.

That incident occurred around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

He and another man identified as Mikey Lawrence Singh were shot at while at Connector Road.

They were both transferred to the Chaguanas Health Facility where the man died.

The other man is said to in a stable condition.