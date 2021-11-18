I955 FM


Promise of intensified police and army patrols across the country after spike in gun related murders

November 18, 2021
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob

A promise of intensified joint police and army patrols across the country aimed at dealing with what appears to be a spike in the number of gun related murders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday referred again to the spate of murders in recent days.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 he said the services stand ready.

DCP Jacob said the public should expect new regulations with the lifting of the SOE.

Several murders have occurred between last Sunday and yesterday morning.

The areas in which these killings occurred include Morvant, Tunapuna, Valencia and Diego Martin.

