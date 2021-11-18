UNC has failed to insist its thousands of followers to get vaccinated says Health Minister

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the Opposition, United National Congress has failed to insist its thousands of followers get vaccinated.

He made the claim yesterday in the Parliament during a motion on the adjournment brought by the opposition member for Caroni east.

In responding Minister Deyalsingh said the UNC has poured cold water on vaccinations.

MP for St. Augustine Khadeeja Ameen would try to object to the statement.

In bringing the motion MP Dr. Rishard Seechran made an appeal to the Minister.

But the Minister responded clearing his position.

The House was then adjourned to next Wednesday.