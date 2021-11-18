6 COVID related deaths and over 780 new infections

Even as the Opposition was slamming the impact of the State Of Emergency on the public, the infection numbers are climbing.

Seven hundred and eighty-one new cases have been recorded over a 5-day period.

The last time infections read so high was in May this year.

At that time there were 708 infections recorded.

Yesterday the number of fatalities fell to 6.

The deceased patients are 3 elderly men, 2 middle-aged men and 1 middle-aged woman.

One of the deaths was an 80-year-old Tobago man.

Tobago’s death toll is now 107.

The national fatality figure is 1,891.

So far this year 630,781 people are fully vaccinated.