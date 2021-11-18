The State Of Emergency has ended

MP David Lee

Six months after the declaration of a State Of Emergency government says it is time to give more responsibility to the people of this country.

The measure aimed at helping in the fight against COVID-19 came to an end at midnight last night.

In a vote yesterday, all government members in the House of Representatives said yes while the Opposition abstained.

In moving the motion Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said fighting the coronavirus has moved to a new stage and there was no need to keep the measure in force anymore.

The Prime Minister is proud that under his watch there have been no claims of abuse over the last 6 months.

He pointed fingers at the Opposition accusing it of creating mischief.

Chief whip David Lee reminded the Parliament that his side did not support the declaration of a State Of Emergency.

He said it was not necessary and its early end shows the failings of the government.

Mr. Lee said government has betrayed the people.

He said he is left in a state of confusion because the Prime Minister has failed to give details as to the effectiveness of the State Of Emergency.