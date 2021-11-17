I955 FM


People are presenting fake vaccination cards and demanding health officials stamp them in Jamaica

Posted on November 17, 2021 by admin

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association is expressing concern that a number of persons are producing fake vaccination cards.

President of the JMDA, Dr. Mindi Fitz-Henley says people are presenting the fake cards requesting health officials stamp them.

Recently, Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that the government is working on developing a digital COVID-19 vaccination card.

He said it should be available to Jamaicans within the next 2 to 3 months.

Dr. Mindi Fitz-Henley is supporting the idea.

The association president is insisting that people should get vaccinated.

