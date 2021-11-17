People are presenting fake vaccination cards and demanding health officials stamp them in Jamaica

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association is expressing concern that a number of persons are producing fake vaccination cards.

President of the JMDA, Dr. Mindi Fitz-Henley says people are presenting the fake cards requesting health officials stamp them.

Recently, Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that the government is working on developing a digital COVID-19 vaccination card.

He said it should be available to Jamaicans within the next 2 to 3 months.

Dr. Mindi Fitz-Henley is supporting the idea.

The association president is insisting that people should get vaccinated.