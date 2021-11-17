T&T records 15 additional deaths due to COVID

The country records 15 additional COVID related deaths taking the tally to 1,885.
The Ministry says the deceased included 6 elderly males, 5 elderly females, 3 middle-aged males, and 1 young adult male.
One of the deceased is a Tobago man.
Eight of the fatalities had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, seizure disorders and cerebral palsy.
Additionally, 5 of the deceased had, 1 comorbidity, while 2 had no known comorbidities
The Ministry of Health also records 414 new positive cases, taking the active caseload to 7,171.
