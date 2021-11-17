I955 FM


Vaccination Personnel Bill is passed

Posted on November 17, 2021 by admin

The Vaccination Personnel Bill 2021 is passed in the Senate.

The Bill provides for a category of professionals, including pharmacists, vets, dentists and medical laboratory technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young says there is no telling when a mass vaccination drive may be needed.

In the Senate yesterday, he said the government must be prepared.

Minister Young said there have been some concerns.

Opposition Senator Dr. Tim Gopiesingh questioned why lab technicians are being allowed to administer vaccines.

Independent Senator Anthony Viera had his own concerns about the steps being taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19

The Bill went to committee stage and was later approved by the Upper House.

