State Of Emergency is expected to be lifted today

The Parliament will today hear the reasons for the lifting of the 6 month old State Of Emergency.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley last weekend announced the end of the SOE, which was established to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The SOE was to expire on the 29th of this month.

Dr. Rowley told reporters the country no longer needs the measures.

But critics, including the Opposition have queried the reasons for the planned move by the government, 2 weeks ahead of the expiration.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar on Monday night said the lifting of the SOE is connected to the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Election on December 6th.

The National Security Minister and the Deputy Police Commissioner have assured that steps are being taken to deal with what could be the impact of the removal of the State Of Emergency.

The Parliament meets at 1:30pm today.