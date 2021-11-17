Deputy Commissioner says killings are great concern to TTPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police MacDonald Jacob

Deputy Commissioner of Police Macdonald Jacob says the killings are of great concern to the TTPS.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Jacob said information suggests the 5 killings are the result of gang warfare.

Mr. Jacob also promised a strong response from the TTPS and all arms of the protective services to deal with gang members who use high-powered rifles to commit their murders.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said efforts have been made to end the upsurge in gang activity through the use of artificial intelligence and scientific based evidence.