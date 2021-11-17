I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Deputy Commissioner says killings are great concern to TTPS

Posted on November 17, 2021 by admin
Deputy Commissioner of Police MacDonald Jacob

Deputy Commissioner of Police Macdonald Jacob says the killings are of great concern to the TTPS.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Jacob said information suggests the 5 killings are the result of gang warfare.

Mr. Jacob also promised a strong response from the TTPS and all arms of the protective services to deal with gang members who use high-powered rifles to commit their murders.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said efforts have been made to end the upsurge in gang activity through the use of artificial intelligence and scientific based evidence.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *