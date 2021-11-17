5 more murders

Reports of five more murders.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Lawrence Macintosh.

Reports say he was found stabbed to death at his Angnes Feild Road, Unity Road, Rich Plains home around 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Macintosh was found in the bedroom with several stab wounds to the back of his head and neck.

He died on the spot.

A bloodied knife believed to be the murder weapon was found near his body.

The police were called to the scene.





And the latest 3 homicides occurred in east Port of Spain and Diego Martin late last evening.

Two of the new victims are Brian St. Louis and Rashidi Haynes.

They were gunned down at St. Paul Street close to 2 hours after the start of the curfew.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said when officers arrived they found the bullet riddled bodies of the 2.

They died at the scene.

Hours earlier a man identified only as Ali was shot and killed in Diego Martin.

That killing occurred in the Rich Plain area shortly before 9 o’clock last evening.

These killings are now added to the 5, which occurred between Monday night and yesterday morning.

And a man injured in a shoot out in Morvant has now died.

He has been identified as Dennis Fleary.

Reports say Mr. Fleary was one of 3 persons shot at Pelican Extension in Morvant on Monday evening.

The other man who died following that shooting has been identified as Jabari Phllip.

The identity of the other victim is not yet known.