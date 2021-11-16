Newly elected Prime Minister in the Bahamas talks tough on his government’s position on illegal smuggling

Newly elected Prime Minister Phillip Davis talking tough on his government’s position on illegally smuggling.
At a promotions exercise for Immigration Officers last week Prime Minister Davis said his government will work with the international communities and bodies to deal with smuggling of all kinds.
He warned of an increase in the problems associated with migrants.
Issues related to migrants have been contentious under successive governments in the Bahamas.
