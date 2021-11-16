I955 FM


Economist concerned about the correlation between increased COVID cases, crime and lack of jobs

Posted on November 16, 2021 by admin
Economist Dr. Roger Hosein

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein sees a correlation between increased COVID infections, crime and a lack of jobs and he is concerned.

Dr. Hosein tells Newscenter 5 economic activity needs a boost. 

He has some advice for government. 

Dr. Hosein noted that the holidays would expose citizens to criminals.

He also believes increased cases of COVID is a damper to economic progress. 

Up to yesterday, the total number of fatalities linked to the virus was 1,870.

