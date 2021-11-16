Economist concerned about the correlation between increased COVID cases, crime and lack of jobs

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein sees a correlation between increased COVID infections, crime and a lack of jobs and he is concerned.
Dr. Hosein tells Newscenter 5 economic activity needs a boost.
He has some advice for government.
Dr. Hosein noted that the holidays would expose citizens to criminals.
He also believes increased cases of COVID is a damper to economic progress.
Up to yesterday, the total number of fatalities linked to the virus was 1,870.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error