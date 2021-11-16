I955 FM


Opposition leader again making connection between lifting SOE and upcoming THA election

Posted on November 16, 2021 by admin
Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Opposition, United National Congress is again making a connection between the lifting of the State Of Emergency and the upcoming THA poll.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the Prime Minister and his party are in trouble, hence the decision to remove the SOE.

At the Monday night forum of her United National Congress, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said it is clear the Peoples National Movement is in trouble in Tobago.

Tomorrow the Parliament will lift the SOE which was declared in May this year.

