2 days after being reported missing Rehanna Jaggernauth’s body found floating in river

Posted on November 16, 2021
Rehanna Jaggernauth

Two days after she was reported missing, Rehanna Jaggernauth’s body was found floating in the Why-Mere River in Caroni.

Thirty-three-year-old Ms. Jaggernauth was reported missing last Friday.

Yesterday relatives positively identified her body.

Ms. Jaggernauth was from Marac Village, Moruga.

Relatives say the mother of 4 was spending time in Enterprise last week and was preparing for a 40 day prayer service for her deceased father.

They say she walked out the road and never returned.

A missing persons report was filed at the Chaguanas Police Station.

Last Sunday evening a group of men saw the corpse floating in the river.

