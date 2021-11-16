2 days after being reported missing Rehanna Jaggernauth’s body found floating in river

Rehanna Jaggernauth

Two days after she was reported missing, Rehanna Jaggernauth’s body was found floating in the Why-Mere River in Caroni.

Thirty-three-year-old Ms. Jaggernauth was reported missing last Friday.

Yesterday relatives positively identified her body.

Ms. Jaggernauth was from Marac Village, Moruga.

Relatives say the mother of 4 was spending time in Enterprise last week and was preparing for a 40 day prayer service for her deceased father.

They say she walked out the road and never returned.

A missing persons report was filed at the Chaguanas Police Station.

Last Sunday evening a group of men saw the corpse floating in the river.