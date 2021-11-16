Police probe 2 murders in Tunapuna and Laventille

Two men, in separate situations, are shot dead in Tunapuna and Laventille.

In Tunapuna, Randy Phillip was shot at 1st Trace Maingot Road around 10:50 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands men armed with high-powered rifles stormed Mr. Phillip’s home and opened fire.

Mr. Phillip and another man identified as Hazim Habibodeen were hit several times.

They were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Mr. Phillip died.

Mr. Habibodeen remains warded in a critical condition.

Members of the Regiment went into the area to ensure law and order was maintained.

And Jabari Phillip is shot dead in Morvant.

That incident took place at Pelican Extension around 6 o’clock last evening.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said when officers arrived at the scene they found 3 men with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where Mr. Phillip died on arrival.