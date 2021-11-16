Man killed in a freak accident in Tarouba

A freak accident claims the life of a man in Tarouba.

He is identified as Marlon Douglas.

Mr. Douglas was 49-years-old.

Reports say Mr. Douglas was repairing his vehicle parked on a hill when another vehicle rolled down the hill pushing his forward.

He was dragged several feet and later pinned between the vehicles

Passers by noticed the incident and rushed to the man assistance.

They removed the vehicles but the man sustained several injuries.

The Emergency Health Services was called to the scene.

Mr. Douglas died at the scene.