Neuroscientist says there is a way for front line workers to improve sleep and energy levels

Founder and Director of Neuroscience Start Up Allegori, Kheston Walkins

A neuroscientist says there is a need and a way for frontline COVID-19 workers to improve their sleep and energy levels.

Founder and Director of Neuroscience Start Up Allegori, Kheston Walkins says the pandemic has been taking a toll on persons directly treating with it.

His company has launched a campaign that aims to recover for frontline workers 50,000 hours of extra sleep.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 he said its starts with free sign up on the company’s website.

Mr. Walkins said the benefits would be felt nationally as the country recovers from the pandemic.

He said it is important that not only the government but the Private Sector also provide support for workers during this unprecedented time.