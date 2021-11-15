Minister of Health says front line workers are burnt out

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh

The Minister of Health says the front line workers at hospitals are burnt out by the number coronavirus cases they are seeing and treating.

Terrence Deyalsingh says he met with some doctors and nurses on Saturday morning and it is clear they are under pressure.

The Minister on Saturday said there are also too many people treating themselves at home, which he said create more problems.

Minister Deyalsingh also announced that the vaccination program is now stalled.