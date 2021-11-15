8 additional COVID related deaths and over 340 new infections

Eight more people have died of the coronavirus.

The number of deaths in the country connected to the pandemic now stands at 1,858.

In the month of November there have been 162 deaths.

The Health Ministry says it has also recorded 345 new positive cases.

There are now 6,831 active cases of the virus.

Four hundred and twenty-three patients are in hospital care and 5,980 are in home isolation.

Eighty-three patients are in step down facilities with an additional 89 in State quarantine facilities.

The number of fully vaccinated people in the country stands at 588,501.