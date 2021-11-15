I955 FM


Body of a woman is discovered in a river in central Trinidad

Posted on November 15, 2021 by admin

The body of a woman is found in a river in central Trinidad.

She is yet to be identified

The find was made at the Guayamar River in Caroni around 5 o’clock last evening.

Newscenter 5 understands a passerby saw the semi nude body lying face down in the river and contacted the police.

Officers arrived on the scene

The woman’s remains were ordered removed and autopsy is expected.

Investigations are ongoing.

