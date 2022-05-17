War of words between the Speaker of the House and an Opposition MP

Speaker of the House, Brigid Annisette George

A verbal clash between the Barataria/San Juan Member of Parliament and the Speaker of the Lower House.

Not pleased with the ruling of Speaker Brigid Annisette George, Barataria San Juan MP Saddam Hussein last night said there was oppression in the House.

It was during his contribution to the debate on a motion last evening; Speaker Annisette George had to caution MP Hussein several times.

After several interjections, Speaker Annisette George took a decision.

The standing order was read into the records by Laventille west MP Fitzgerald Hinds and a vote was taken to suspend the Opposition MP.

The incident occurred just before the wrap up by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert.