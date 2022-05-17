Finance Minister tells of a windfall and how the money will be spent

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that the 3 billion dollars requested in the supplemental appropriations is to be sourced from the consolidated funds.

The Minister piloted a motion to adopt the report of the Standing Finance Committee.

He told the House there are 29 heads to benefit from the money.

He also said it would be used to maintain the subsidy on cooking gas.

Minister Imbert told of gains made through the petro chemical sector.

In an immediate response Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar had a question for Minister Imbert.

She would question the idea of using the funds to pay bills.

The speaking time in the House was restored from yesterday with the first 2 speakers having unlimited time and all others 45 minutes.