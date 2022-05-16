Jerlean John takes PM over comments made about Opposition Leader

Opposition Senator Jerlean John

Senator Jerlean John takes the Prime Minister to task over his recent comments about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

It during his Post Cabinet press conference last week Dr. Keith Rowley referred to the Opposition Leader wearing her nightgown

However yesterday Senator John called Dr. Rowley’s comments offensive and vile.

She added that Dr. Rowley should be seeking ways to save people from crime instead of making such statements.

In recent days, the government has been under attack following an increase in gun related killings.

There has also been an upsurge in domestic killings.