Violent boyfriend main suspect in the killing of 23-year-old Krishana Mohammed

A male suspect is now in police custody following the brutal killing of Krishana Mohammed.
The 23-year-old mother of 3 was chopped to death at her La Brea Village Guayaguayare home yesterday morning.
The suspect is said to be a boyfriend of Ms. Mohammed.
Her brother Isiah Mohammed says she wanted out of the relationship because the man was violent.
The man now in custody is 40-years-old.
Ms. Mohammed received chop wounds about her body during a dispute.
Krishana Mohammed is now the 2nd woman killed in the last 2 days.
Abeo Cudjoe and her 12-year-old son were killed on Tuesday this week.
