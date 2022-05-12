Violent boyfriend main suspect in the killing of 23-year-old Krishana Mohammed

Krishana Mohammed

A male suspect is now in police custody following the brutal killing of Krishana Mohammed.

The 23-year-old mother of 3 was chopped to death at her La Brea Village Guayaguayare home yesterday morning.

The suspect is said to be a boyfriend of Ms. Mohammed.

Her brother Isiah Mohammed says she wanted out of the relationship because the man was violent.

The man now in custody is 40-years-old.

Ms. Mohammed received chop wounds about her body during a dispute.

Krishana Mohammed is now the 2nd woman killed in the last 2 days.

Abeo Cudjoe and her 12-year-old son were killed on Tuesday this week.