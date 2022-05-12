COVID-19 test delays autopsy on Kymani Francis

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is saying the circumstances surrounding the killings of Ms. Cudjoe and her son are being investigated.

He said yesterday 2-year-old Kymani Francis’ death is also the subject of a police probe.

An autopsy is yet to be done on Kymani’s body.

The autopsy was expected yesterday but only a swabbing of the body was done.

A test for COVID is to be done on the body before the autopsy.

Angry villagers have been casting blame on the mother of the child and the neighbour who saw him walking along the road on Monday morning.

Kymani was found dead in a river close to his home on Tuesday morning.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother, Joshua Thomas is casting doubt on the circumstances surrounding the death.

He says Kymani was not capable of walking on the road bareback and barefoot in the hot sun.

This was a claim made by people who saw Kymani 24 hours before he was found dead.

However Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards is urging calm and patience.



MP Richards called on people to allow the investigation to run its course.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Richards said he too was awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Many have been questioning the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of little Kymani.