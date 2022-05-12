I955 FM


Ministry of Social & Family Services visits Pt. Fortin community

Posted on May 12, 2022 by admin
Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has made an intervention in the Point Fortin community. 

Minister Donna Cox tells Newscenter 5 a team did meet with people affected by the tragedy yesterday.

Yesterday Minister Cox assured that her Ministry would continue to bring comfort to the community as long as they need it.

Kymani was reported missing on Monday.

This led to an extensive search for him.

