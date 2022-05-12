Booster shots for children to begin tomorrow

The Ministry of Health is to begin its booster program against COVID-19 for children 12-18 years.

Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says this follows approval from the World Health Organisation.

At COVID-19 media briefing yesterday, Minister Deyalsingh said the booster program would begin soon.

Minister Deyalsingh also made an appeal to parents of children who may be immunocompromised to get them vaccinated.

Minister Deyalsingh also said the current regime of administering the Pfizer vaccines for 1st shot dosage only will be stopped on June 5th.